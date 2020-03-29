Uber to provide free journeys and meals for NHS staff

Uber has committed to providing 200,000 trips and 100,000 meals to NHS workers on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis.

Free rides up to the value of £15, as well as £10 Uber Eats vouchers, will be given to anyone with an NHS email address, which includes many of the 300,000 nurses in the UK.

Uber CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, has paid tribute to the heroism of NHS staff working around the clock, as the number of cases of coronavirus in the UK continues to rise.

“The incredible nurses, doctors and support staff of the NHS are doing heroic work at the forefront of this crisis, and everyone at Uber thanks them for their extraordinary efforts. We hope we can help in a small way with meals and transportation as they work tirelessly day and night,” Khosrowshahi said.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock, who is currently self-isolating having tested positive for coronavirus, praised Uber for doing its bit in the country’s time of need.

“Everyone has a role to play in our national effort to help the NHS tackle coronavirus, so it’s great to see Uber playing their part by offering meals and trips to work for our brilliant NHS staff,” Hancock said.

In line with government guidelines, both Uber and Uber Eats will provide their drivers with hand sanitiser, as well as surface spray, to ensure vehicles are cleaned regularly.