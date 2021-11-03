Uber cuts deal with Tesla to supply London drivers with electric cars

Uber has cut a deal with Tesla which will supply London drivers with electric vehicles (EVs) as the city pushes to slash emissions.

The agreement, which comes into effect from today, will see drivers granted access to a £135m clean air fund to help buy or lease a Tesla car.

The funds have been collected through Uber’s move to add a 15p per mile clean air fee in London since January 2019 and means the costs of switching to cleaner vehicles subsidised by around £3,500 to £4,000 per driver.

Though drivers will also have an option of purchasing EVs from other carmakers such as Nissan, Hyundai and Kia.

It forms part of ride-hailing giant’s pledge to electrify its entire London fleet by 2025.

Central London passengers have also been offered the option to hail fully EVs for their journey since March.