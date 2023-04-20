Two pints at the Tesco? Supermarket to open a London pub for coronation weekend

Tesco will open a pub for the King’s Coronation right in the heart of the City as it aims to dish out affordable pints to cash strapped boozers over the bank holiday weekend.

Located in London’s Farringdon, on 61 Cowcross Street, The King in the Castle, will offer a Coronation-themed menu featuring products such as ‘Camilla’s King Prawn Curry’ and ‘The Prince’s Crust’ Pie.

Tesco’s pub, which will open from the 4th to the 5th of May, will be selling booze and food at a more affordable and accessible price point than most pubs across the rest of London as it strives to make the Coronation weekend an “inclusive” experience for everyone.

It comes as research conducted by the supermarket shows that UK adults spend an average of £92 in the pub when socialising with friends and family, with this figure rising to £136 over a bank holiday weekend.

“With three [bank holidays] taking place in May, The King in the Castle will offer an affordable option for those wanting to maximise the long weekend,” Tesco said.

All proceeds from the foods and tipple sold in the pub will be donated to supermarket’s charity partner, The Prince’s Trust, which was founded by The King in his former role as The Prince of Wales to support young people across the UK to build their confidence and skills and find employment.

Alessandra Bellini, chief customer officer at Tesco, said: “The Coronation is a historic moment and we want to help our customers celebrate it.

“As one of the most enduring parts of British culture, pubs have traditionally been an important part of local communities and so a pub felt like the perfect way to bring people together to mark this special occasion and enjoy delicious food.”

She added: “Whether you’re planning to celebrate the Coronation at home with your own party, or are joining us at our pub, we’ve made sure that everyone can enjoy a royally-good weekend.”