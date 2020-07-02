Twitter removes image tweeted by Trump over copyright complaint

Twitter took down an image in a tweet posted by US President Donald Trump, in the latest of a slew of content complaints against the president on the platform.

Trump tweeted an image yesterday that featured a picture of himself, overlaid with the text: “In reality they’re not after me they’re after you I’m just in the way.”

The photograph in question was taken by a New York Times photographer, and so was removed by Twitter at the request of the newspaper on copyright grounds.

In place of the tweet, Twitter now displays the message: “This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder.”

Trump has had several pieces of content either flagged or removed by Twitter in recent weeks, as the social media site steps up its surveillance for posts that break its policies on copyright or threatening violence.

Trump has pledged to change US laws regulating social media. Twitter had recently labelled one of his tweets about postal voting inaccurate, and later hid a tweet about looting which Twitter said encouraged violence.

Twitter is not the only online platform to take action against the US president.

Online forum Reddit this week banned a long-running channel dedicated to Trump, along with more than 2,000 other subreddit groups, after the group continued to promote violence, misogyny and disinformation that violated the site’s content policies.

Reddit chief executive Steve Huffman said at the time: “All communities on Reddit must abide by our content policy in good faith. We banned r/The_Donald because it has not done so, despite every opportunity.”