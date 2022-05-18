Twitter execs slam Elon Musk in secret video footage questioning his mental state

New footage has emerged overnight of a Twitter executive calling Elon Musk mentally handicapped.

The footage showed Alex Martinez, Lead Client Partner at Twitter, call Musk “special” and stated he has “asperger’s.” This Twitter exec goes on to say that Twitter is “not here to give people free speech”.

The footage was shared by US journalist Benny Johnson, and it appears to have been filmed secretly.

Twitter executive calling Elon Musk mentally handicapped, "special" and saying he has "aspergers."



This Twitter exec goes on to say that Twitter is "not here to give people free speech" @elonmusk is going to want to see this one too…pic.twitter.com/dQZamaLiC8 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 18, 2022

While the Tesla chief has not directly commented on the footage, he tweeted this morning: “bullsh*t baffles brains”.

Even applied 2 urslf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

The eccentric billionaire has said that the social media giant must prove claims about the proportion of spam and fake users on its platform before his takeover can go ahead; this is despite the fact that Twitter has openly said its bot estimates are estimates and not exact figures.

Though Twitter has said it is committed to completing Elon Musk’s $44bn deal at the agreed price and terms, the delays are clearly causing tension within the social media firm.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawa took to Twitter to clarify the state of play on Monday in a lengthy Twitter thread.

Let’s talk about spam. And let’s do so with the benefit of data, facts, and context… — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 16, 2022