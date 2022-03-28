Twenty penalties for Number 10’s ‘partygate’ set to be dished out

Two senior Number 10 staff resigned today

Twenty fines are set to be issued to twenty people following police investigations into the infamous ‘partygate’ at Downing Street and Whitehall during lockdown.

According to reports from Sky News, these penalties mark the first batch of punishments, and more are expected to come.

The Met have been examining senior civil servant Sue Gray’s Whitehall inquiry, and have sent over 100 questionnaires to members of staff and aides in the Westminster circles.

It is understood that Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, as well as the head of the civil service, Simon Case, were recipients of this survey.

Police launched the investigation in late January and are looking into 12 separate events in 2020 and 2021. Scotland Yard have obtained hundreds of photos and documents.

It is understood that the Prime Minister attended up to six of these supposed parties. Number 10 has said it will reveal whether Johnson receives a fixed penalty notice.