TV channels bet on weather reports to pump up their ratings

Fox News is set to launch a new app to stream weather programming live, 24 hours a day.

As extreme flooding, hurricanes and wildfires are becoming more frequent occurrences, media businesses are seeing the monetary value in more regular reporting.

It also comes at a time where audiences have declined, with more and more people cancelling their pay-TV packages for streaming platforms, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

There will be over 120 meteorologists working on the Fox News’ app, and it will be free, making money from advertisement.

Features include a 3D radar to zoom in on real-time footage of storms, along with a feature to track forecasts for future events.

James and Kathryn Murdoch have recently committed millions of dollars to fund climate change reporting at the Associated Press.