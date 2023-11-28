Turtle Again to leave rivals shell-shocked with first win

Trainer Benno Yung is seeking his sixth win of the season

THE GODS of fortune have finally smiled on the Benno Yung-trained TURTLE AGAIN, who could record his first victory in the Crookston Castle Handicap (12.40pm) over nine furlongs.

The New Zealand-bred gelding could be described as a slow-burner since making his first appearance in the territory over a year ago, but has always looked a potential winner in staying handicaps.

He first showed signs of ability when stepped up in distance at Sha Tin last month, finishing strongly over today’s trip to claim third place behind Splendid Star, who subsequently won again at Happy Valley last week.

Since then, the son of Proisir has twice suffered from awkward draws, firstly when finishing strongly again over the extended mile behind Yee Cheong Warrior, and then – at the beginning of this month – he was hampered and stumbled at the start, before coming from a mile back to take third place behind today’s rival, Fortune Triple.

There is no doubt he would have gone close to winning but for that awkward start which forced him to sit behind the field for the majority of the contest, but with a five-pound weight advantage over his victor, he should gain his revenge.

The inside draw in stall one is another obvious advantage and, provided he gets away on level terms, he is mapped for a trouble-free journey before unleashing his trademark finishing burst in the closing stages.

Later on the card, keep an eye on Watch Buddy in the St Andrew’s Challenge Quaich (1.45pm), a six-furlong handicap.

This improving galloper is guaranteed to come on for his encouraging seasonal effort last month and looks well-handicapped. A word of caution however, his stable has gone a long time without a winner, which does temper enthusiasm.

POINTERS

Turtle Again 12.40pm Happy Valley