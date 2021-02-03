Turrican Flashback review: A paradise of synths and bullets

Nostalgia, as they say, is one hell of a drug, and in lockdown we’ve been getting higher than ever. A generation of middle aged men – myself included – have helped push shares in Games Workshop through the roof as they rediscover the hobby that saw them through their teenage years. The Turrican Flashback collection, now available on Switch, scratches an itch that dates back even further, to a time when I was nine years old, playing games on my family’s Amiga 500.

One of the more prestigious titles in my adolescent games collection, I must have played through Turrican 2 at least a dozen times. It was among the first run-and-gun titles where exploration and discovery were just as important as reflexes. If you could find all of the hidden areas filled with extra lives, you could afford to die a few times to the occasional shmup sections and bullet-sponge bosses. And playing through a game with already floaty controls on a spongy joystick – I had no idea you could use a control pad or keyboard – meant I needed the safety net of a few extra lives.

Thirty years later, I still remember the location of each and every one of them. This Switch version is a near perfect port, and it turns out my muscle memory is as sharp today as it was all those years ago. It helps that the Turrican games – collected here are Turrican, Turrican 2, Mega Turrican and Super Turrican – have aged remarkably well, still standing up beside the glut of retro-inspired titles that have been released in the last few years.

I started with Turrican 2, blasting through it in a single two-hour sitting. If there are graphical or gameplay improvements, they are so subtly implemented as to feel completely natural. The story is more bare-bones than I remember, restricted to a couple of screens of text at the start and finish, but the soundtrack is genuinely brilliant. Scored by Chris Huelsbeck, the dreamy, synthy tunes do a huge amount of heavy lifting – no wonder I still occasionally find myself humming them in then shower.

It says something about the games market in 1991 that I didn’t even consider trying to seek out the first Turrican game – either it was stocked in my local games shop, or it may as well have not existed. Released just a year before Turrican 2, the original is more of the same, albeit slightly less graphically polished. Again, it runs perfectly, although this time I was glad the developers have implemented save states as I did suffer a couple of crashers that, back in the 90s, would have wiped out more than an hour’s progress.

Another innovation across the four titles is the ability to instantly rewind by holding the left shoulder button, which is a nice accessibility option for those who want to play through a slice of video games history without investing too much time.

Mega Turrican, the first in the series designed for console, makes use of the more powerful hardware afforded by the Sega Mega Drive, but it’s visually chaotic and the core innovation – a “plasma rope” that you can swing from, which reminded me of Worms 1995 – too often brings the gameplay screeching to a halt. Again, a full playthrough won’t take more than a couple of hours, but by the end it felt like work.

Thankfully the final game in the collection, Super Turrican, plays like a greatest hits, comprising elements of all three of its predecessors. Playing through it for the first time gave me the same rush of discovery I felt with Turrican 2 three decades ago.

Side-scrolling platformers may have come a long way since 1990, but this collection isn’t just about nostalgia: these are excellent titles, influential and important, and belong on the Switch of any aficionado of video game history.