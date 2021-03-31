There are few things in life as instantly soothing as lighting a candle and letting its fragrance gently wash over you.

Candles By Luma’s premium candles are hand-poured in the UK. They’re expertly formulated with the ideal wax-to-fragrance ratio, ensuring a long-lived and consistent scent. All candles are cruelty free, vegan friendly and clean burning, using only the highest-quality natural soy wax. What’s more, all packaging is sleek and minimal, so they make a stylish gift.

USE Code FREE150 to get a free medium candle with every large candle bought. Offer valid until 15 May 2021 candlesbyluma.com