Turkey prices cut by Tesco ahead of Christmas

Christmas Turkey (Photo by Alison Marras on Unsplash)

While Brits decide what their favourite cut of Turkey is, Tesco has cut its prices for fresh bird to ease cost of living pressures.

The supermarket has launched its Christmas initiative for loyal customers, giving club card holders prices of £4 per kilo, down from £5/kg. Turkey crowns will also be down to £8.50 per kilo, down from £9.

Supply of turkeys has been threatened by avian flu which has forced farmers to keep poultry indoors. Strikes and snow have also delayed supplies for some major outlets.

The supermarket is also dropping prices on seasonal veg, with items such as spuds, carrots, sprouts and broccoli down to 19p.

Tesco UK & ROI CEO Jason Tarry said: “This year, household budgets are under more pressure than ever and so we are absolutely committed to helping our customers with the cost of the Christmas shop.

“Hundreds of thousands of fresh turkeys will be arriving in store tomorrow morning and we have some unmissable deals, starting from just £4/kg with a Clubcard. Together with our Festive 5 veg, that means you can pick up everything you need for a great value Christmas dinner at Tesco.”