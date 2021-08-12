Becoming an activist investor has never been easier. Founded by Antoine Argouges, Tulipshare is an online investment platform which uses shareholder activism to create change within large corporations.

Our platform allows you to invest in companies, for as little as £1. We keep you updated throughout your investment process and give regular updates on the status of our current campaigns. Eventually our investors will even be able to suggest future campaigns, giving you even more opportunities to create change and have your voice heard.

What is shareholder activism?

Put simply, shareholder activism is a way that shareholders can influence corporate behaviour by exercising their rights as partial owners of the company. This can include engaging in direct dialogue with the company and submitting and voting on shareholder proposals.

You can join our platform and invest by selecting a campaign you are interested in, such as pushing for Coca-Cola to use 100% of recycled materials in its packaging, and buy shares in the company with the knowledge that your shareholder rights will be used to push this cause with the company directly. Your voice will combine with other like-minded voices to drive change.

For more information, our explainer video explains how Tulipshare and shareholder activism works.

Meet the campaigns

To date, Tulipshare has launched three campaigns (with more to come): changing Coca-Cola’s packaging policy to use 100% recycled materials, ensuring fair and safe working environments for Amazon warehouse workers, and allowing independent and third-party technicians to repair Apple products.

The Coca-Cola campaign centres around Coca-Cola’s meager plastic reduction target, which is to make its bottles from 50% recycled material by 2030. Tulipshare thinks the

corporate giant, crowned the “Top Global Polluter” for the third year in a row by Break Free From Plastic, can do better and is campaigning for Coca-Cola to increase its target to produce its bottles from 100% recycled material instead.

The Apple campaign encourages Apple to change its right to repair policy, which would give customers the right to fix the Apple devices they own. Currently, Apple’s policy only allows its products to be fixed inside its exclusive authorized network. While right to repair laws have been introduced across Europe, they do not cover the right to repair screen devices such as laptops and smartphones, making Apple exempt from the laws. We want Apple to give customers the right to repair, as this policy change will increase the lifespan of electrical devices, reduce e-waste, increase more competition within the sector and be a step towards a more circular economy.

Our third campaign focuses on the working conditions of Amazon warehouse workers. Numerous reports cite unsafe working conditions and unfair treatment of warehouse workers at Amazon. Despite these reports, Amazon has continued to issue denials instead of implementing any meaningful change. Tulipshare’s campaign is asking Amazon to conduct an independent audit of working conditions, to highlight where changes need to be made.

How do I get involved?

Becoming a Tulipshare activist investor is easy. Head to our website and register here. It takes 2 minutes to make an account and then you can get investing in our campaigns for as little as £1!

Tulipshare Ltd is an appointed representative of RiskSave Technologies Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 7755330).