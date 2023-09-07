Tudor launches new versions of its ‘FXD’ Pelagos diving watch

Setting sail with the elite Alinghi Red Bull Racing, Tudor has launched two new versions of its ‘FXD’ Pelagos diving watch.

There is now a ‘time-only’ and a stopwatch-fitted ‘chronograph’ (pictured right), each inspired by regatta racing. Expect to see the Chrono model on wrists at the America’s Cup, whose 37th edition is off the coast of Barcelona next summer.

With cases made from carbon composite, titanium, and stainless steel, they are designed to withstand the harsh conditions on deck. The ‘FXD’ suffix is a contraction of ‘fixed’, as the strap attachment bars of these Pelagos designs are milled from the same carbon-comp’ case section as the ‘AC75’ boats themselves.

What’s more, the watches are powered by Tudor’s mechanics, made in-house at the brand’s cutting-edge new facility up in the Swiss Jura mountains – adjusted to ‘chronometer’ levels of timing precision, as standard (–6/+4 seconds a day variance).

The horological tech’ might be new, and this might be an inaugural venture into the ‘F1 of the seas’ America’s Cup, but the historic Swiss yachting team couldn’t have welcomed a more experienced maritimer on board.

As far back as 1952, Tudor was the choice of the intrepid British North Greenland Expedition, kitting out the two-year scientific mission with a five-pound payload of 26 ‘Prince’ watches, all encased by the water-resistant Oyster case pioneered by mother brand Rolex. From the sixties onwards, Tudor’s affordable version of the Rolex Submariner diving watch even became the default choice of the French navy’s combat divers.

Back on deck for 2024, it’s not just the FXD’s case that’s fixed solidly; its racy strap is a single piece of fabric, fit to survive any snags. Since 2010, Tudor has had the rare privilege of working with legendary French weaver Julien Faure, fashioning intricately patterned bands from its 19th-century Jacquard looms.

The new Pelagos FXD features a highly technical new ribbon construct, battened down by a titanium ‘D’ buckle, in turn secured by a self-gripping fastener.