Trustpilot flies in former Just Eat exec who took it into FTSE 100 as its new CEO

Trustpilot has appointed Adrian Blair as its new chief executive, replacing founder and CEO Peter Holten Mühlmann.

Blair will join from Cera, the digital health company, where he was chief business officer. In this role he was responsible for engineering and data at the firm.

Before Cera, Blair was chief executive at accounting automation platform Dext. Between 2019 and 2022, the business trebled the number of users around the world, and delivered “significant product innovation”.

Previously he had been global chief operating officer at Just Eat. Trustpilot noted he “played a key role in the successful growth and transition of Just Eat from a loss-making start-up to a FTSE 100 company generating over £170m of EBITDA.”

Outgoing CEO Mühlmann, who founded the reviewing company 17 years ago, will take on a brand ambassador role.

He said “I believe that in Adrian we have found the right individual to lead Trustpilot through the next phase of its growth.”

Blair said he was excited by the opportunities that lay ahead for Trustpilot as online reviewing becomes more and more prevalent.

“I have admired Trustpilot for many years, with immense respect for what Peter and the team have achieved. There is an even more exciting opportunity ahead as trust and transparency become ever more important for businesses and consumers around the world,” he commented.

Chair Zillah Byng-Thorne commented: “One of the things that makes Trustpilot distinct is its purpose and culture, and I have no doubt that he will be a success in supporting this while taking the business forward.”

We believe he has a unique range of experiences which made him the standout candidate for the role – from working with founder-led businesses through to helping lead Just Eat into the FTSE 100.”