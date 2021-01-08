Trump won’t attend Biden inauguration this month

Donald Trump will not attend the inauguration of his successor Joe Biden later this month, he has confirmed.

The US President confirmed the news via Twitter this afternoon.

He said: “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the inauguration on January 20th.”

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend. The ceremony, which takes place at the US Capitol, is typically attended by the current and incoming President and their immediate family.

Read more: Democrat leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer demand Donald Trump’s removal from office

Senior Democrats have called for Congress to start impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump for inciting Wednesday’s Washington riot if he is not removed by his cabinet through the 25th amendment.

The 25th amendment can be invoked by a majority of the President’s cabinet if he is deemed to be incapacitated or unfit for office.

Vice President Mike Pence would assume the presidency for the next 13 days before Joe Biden’s inauguration if that were to happen.

Read more: Shopify joins Facebook and Instagram Trump ban

It has been a historical week in Washington. On Wednesday a mob of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol in a riot that lasted for hours and saw four people die as a result.

Following the carnage Facebook and Instagram banned Trump from the platforms for the final two weeks of his presidency. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the “risks” associated with allowing Trump to use the platforms during this period were “simply too great”.

Read more: American Carnage: Woman shot as Trump rioters storm building

Since November’s election Donald Trump has baselessly insisted he was the election’s victor, despite failing to win more Electoral College votes than his Democrat rival Joe Biden.

Biden won the election by 306-232 in the state-by-state Electoral College and by more than 7 million ballots in the national popular vote, but Trump continued to falsely claim there was widespread fraud and that he was the victor.