Trump teases second Ukraine summit hours before Putin meeting

Mr Trump said the summit aims to bring peace to Ukraine, and “save a lot of lives”. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

European leaders including Sir Keir Starmer could attend a second meeting with Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky which could bring the war in Ukraine to an end, the US president has said.

On the eve of the summit, Mr Trump said leaders from Europe, which could include members of the so-called “coalition of the willing” that have supported Ukraine, could attend a subsequent meeting if the event in Alaska on Friday is successful.

The Prime Minister has been a key player in the group which has also included French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House, Mr Trump said: “We have a meeting with President (Vladimir) Putin tomorrow, I think it’s going to be a good meeting.

“But the more important meeting will be the second meeting that we’re having. We’re going to have a meeting with President Putin, President Zelensky, myself, and maybe we’ll bring some of the European leaders along. Maybe not.”

He added: “I think President Putin will make peace. I think President Zelensky will make peace. We’ll see if they can get along. And if they can it will be great.”

Mr Trump said the summit aims to bring peace to Ukraine, and “save a lot of lives”.

Trump and Starmer outwardly optimistic on peace

Ukraine is fighting for the same values as the Allies did in the Second World War, Sir Keir Starmer has said ahead of a summit in Alaska that could see an end to the conflict against Russia.

The Prime Minister addressed a reception, including veterans, to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, which marked the Allies’ defeat of Japan.

Speaking in Downing Street, the Prime Minister said: “I sat on this terrace this very morning with President Zelensky, who is fighting for the same values as we were fighting for. And so when we say never forget, we must pass on the stories of those who have gone before us.”

It came as President Trump suggested European leaders could be invited to a second meeting if the summit is successful, which could pave the way to peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump and Starmer have spoken optimistically about a potential ceasefire, including at a virtual meeting of Ukrainian allies on Wednesday.