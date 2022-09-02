Trump is ‘obviously thinking about running’ again says Jared Kushner

Trump (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump is “obviously thinking about running” for the president again according to his son-in-law and ex special adviser Jared Kushner.

The comments come after the FBI accused the ex President of taking top-secret documents and storing them in his Florida home without permission.

Last night, Joe Biden accused Trump of launching an “assault on democracy” and dominating the Republican party with “extremism and intimidation”, amid speculation he will run for the top job once more.

Speaking to Sky News‘ Kay Burley, when asked whether his father-in-law would run again, Jared Kushner said “you have to ask him”, but he is “obviously thinking about it”.

Ahead of mid-terms, Kushner said it’s “hard to rule anything out” in terms of him running in 2024, but the former distanced himself from being part of a Trump administration again.

Kushner fell shortflrmallyy accusing Joe Biden of ‘stealing’ the 2021 race, but said: “I think it was a very sloppy election. I think it’s caused a lot of people in our country to look at how our elections are conducted”.

The election was marred by the January 6 Capitol insurrection, in which far-right groups stormed Washington D.C., invading Congress and searching out leading Democrat politicians, as well as vice-president Mike Pence.

Speaking about the insurrection, Kushner said “nobody in the White House thought there would be violence” and “obviously what happened was terrible”.

"I was concerned for the safety of everybody"



Asked about Trump taking home top secret paperwork, which he could be prosecuted for, Kushner said: “I’ve seen a lot of allegations made by the media over my four years, that turned out not to be true. So I think that this whole thing is actually elevated.”

He was also asked about holding high level meetings with the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman, which he said he was “very comfortable” with.

Asked by Burley about Saudi’s human rights record, and in particular the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, Kushner said it was “obviously a significant consideration”, and he reflects on it in his book.