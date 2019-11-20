President Donald Trump knew about requests to Ukraine for investigations into his rivals and understood there was a “quid pro quo”, a top US diplomat has said.



Gordon Sondland, US ambassador to the EU, told an impeachment inquiry that he “followed the President’s orders” and those of his lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Read more: Asian stocks fall as Donald Trump threatens more tariffs



“As I testified previously, Mr Giuliani’s requests were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit for President Zelensky,” he said.



“Mr Giuliani demanded that Ukraine make a public statement announcing investigations of the 2016 election/DNC server and Burisma. Mr Giuliani was expressing the desires of the President of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the President.”



Sondland, a wealthy hotel entrepreneur and Trump donor, said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was aware and “fully supportive” of their efforts on Ukraine.



The comments came during a hearing in front of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee as part of a probe into whether Trump improperly pressured Ukraine to help his bid for re-election.



The basis of the impeachment probe is a phone call made on 25 July, in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open a corruption investigation into rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.



Democrats are investigating whether Trump deliberately withheld $391m (£305m) in security aid to Ukraine in a bid to pressurise Kiev into cooperation. The aid, which was approved to help the country fight Russia-backed separatists, was later handed over.



Sondland was one of three Trump allies who largely took over US-Ukraine policy in May, with Giuliani also playing a key role despite holding no official government position.



Trump has denied allegations of wrongdoing and branded the inquiry a “witch hunt”. Devin Nunes, a top Republican on the committee, today slammed the Democrat-led investigation, calling it an “impeachment crusade”.



Sondland was tapped as Trump’s envoy after he donated $1m to the President’s inauguration. In October, Trump called him “a really good man”, but after Sondland’s amended statement to House investigators this month the president told reporters at the White House: “I hardly know the gentleman”.

Read more: White House official slams Trump call and ‘cowardly’ attacks on witnesses



The hearings could open the door to a formal impeachment, where the House would file charges against Trump.



However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell yesterday said it was “inconceivable” that two-thirds of the Republican-controlled chamber would vote to convict Trump.

Main image credit: Getty

