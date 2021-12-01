Trump hits out at Boris Johnson’s ‘liberal’ wind power plans

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 06: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters following a meeting of his coronavirus task force in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. Infected with COVID-19, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted intensive care at a hospital in London Monday as the U.S. death toll surpassed 10,000. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Donald Trump has hit out at Boris Johnson for his plan to make the UK a global wind power giant, while also lamenting that the Prime Minister has “gone a little bit on the more liberal side”.

Trump said that wind farms were “horrible”, “ridiculous” and prone to “rust and wear out and look terrible”.

GB News is set to air a Nigel Farage interview with Trump tonight, with snippets trailed to the Telegraph.

Johnson has made wind farms a key pillar of his net-zero strategy, with the Prime Minister calling for the UK to become the “Saudi Arabia of wind power”.

Trump said he had “always gotten along with” Johnson, but that he was “wrong” about wind power.

“He’s gone a little bit on the more liberal side,” Trump said.

“I’m surprised that he would allow that to happen because you have one of the most beautiful countries in the world. And you’re destroying it with all these wind turbines all over the place.”

The former US President, who is considering another run at the White House, also complained about wind farms that are situated nearby his Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen.

He said: “Wind [power] is ridiculous … a horrible thing for Scotland. I get to see it because I own great properties in Scotland and Ireland. And I look at these magnificent fields with these horrible windmills all over them.

“I built one of the most beautiful, one of the greatest golf courses, it’s been so [well] reviewed, in the world. And now, not very far off, you know, when these things are 20 and 30 storeys tall, they’re monsters.”

Johnson and Trump were seen to have a friendly relationship when they were both in power.

Trump was a fan of Brexit and saw Johnson’s rise to Number 10 as similar to his own in the US.

Upon Johnson winning the Tory party leadership contest in 2019, Trump said: “They’re saying ‘Britain Trump’, they call him ‘Britain Trump’ – that’s a good thing.

“They like me over there, that’s what they wanted, that’s what they need, that’s what they need. He’ll get it done.”