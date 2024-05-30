Trump found guilty. Can he pardon himself? Can he run for President? And what happens next?

Donald Trump has been found guilty of 34 charges. What happens now? Can he run for President? And what did Biden say?

Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 charges of falsifying business records last night in a bombshell New York legal case.

But with Trump running to become President of the United States in November – having also become the first US President to be convicted of a crime – what happens now?

Trump sentencing set for later in the summer

Judge Juan Merchan will kick off proceedings on Trump’s sentence on July 11. Both sides will have their moment to push their case ahead of that day.

That is only four days before the Republican national convention when he is expected – still – to be nominated as the party’s candidate for President.

The maximum sentence Trump could face would be four years in jail, though a sentence would likely be deferred if the former President – as expected – appeals the verdict.

However, as an older man with no violent convictions, it’s unlikely he would be sent to jail.

"It's a dramatic and fitting conclusion."



US election commentator @MichaelWolffNYC reacts to Donald Trump being found guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records.



➡️ https://t.co/jPGqr5BafG



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/3uxSxXZjeS — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 30, 2024

Judge Juan Merchan has not been a tremendous fan of the former President during the trial – he’s found him in contempt of court ten times.

Can Trump run for President?

Short answer: yes.

He is over 35, born in the US, and has lived there for the last 14 years.

He could still run for President even if he is in jail.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 30: A member of the media looks at news of former U.S. President Donald Trump on his phone after the conclusion of Trump’s hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York City. A jury has found former U.S. President Donald Trump guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. Sentencing is set for July 11th. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Current US President Joe Biden’s communications director Michael Tyler said Trump remains the Republican candidate and said, “There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box.”

Could he pardon himself?

No. This was a state prosecution, brought by the state of New York. Presidents can only overturn federal verdicts.

However, if elected, If elected, Trump could shut down two other federal cases that accuse him of illegally trying to overturn his 2020 election loss and mishandling classified documents.

He would not have the power to stop another election rigging case taking place in Georgia, another state case.