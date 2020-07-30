US President Donald J Trump has put out a call to delay the upcoming US 2020 presidential election, saying current voting systems are “inaccurate and fraudulent”.

Trump, without evidence, today repeated his claims of mail-in voter fraud and raised the question of a delay, writing on Twitter: “delay the election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

His calls come despite the election’s date being enshrined in the US Constitution.

The sitting US President is currently lagging behind in the polls. His tweet follows the news that US GDP has shrunk by record amounts.

More to follow.