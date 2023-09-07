Trident Digital Group announces $8m seed funding round

From left: Amir Sadr, Todd Pinsonneault, Toby Norfolk-Thompson, Anthony DeMartino, Julia Moiseeva

Digital asset lender The Trident Digital Group has announced an $8m seed funding round co-led by New Form and White Star Capital, with participation from CMT Digital, Joint Effects, and Permit Ventures.

The group’s CEO – Anthony DeMartino – says the intention is to ensure Trident “will offer proper risk management and strike a balance between security and capital efficiency”.

Trident will also go to market with a yield product focused on fintech, crypto native treasuries, and VCs with significant idle funds.

A structured staking solution for institutional investors that addresses regulatory and tax inefficiencies hindering wider adoption will also be offered.

“Our solutions are structured to ensure maximum transparency and capital efficiency while ensuring regulations are adhered to,” added Toby Norfolk-Thompson, Trident’s Chief Commercial Officer.