TRG: Nearly half of shareholders vote against chief’s hefty pay as tension with investors grows

The Wagamama owner said it will shutter some 35 “loss making” locations taking its portfolio from 166 restaurants down to 75-85

Shareholders dealt a major blow to The Restaurant Group (TRG) chief Andy Hornsby today after large numbers voted against bosses latest pay packets.

Hornsby was stung by shareholders in the Wagamama’s owner after 46 per cent voted against the company’s pay report for last year at the firm’s annual general meeting in London.

Hornsby received a total pay package worth £792,000 for 2022, including an annual bonus of £125,000.

A TRG spokesperson said: “Whilst we are pleased that all resolutions passed, we acknowledge the significant vote against certain proposals, particularly in relation to our remuneration report, and we will continue to consult with shareholders to find an appropriate solution.

“We remain firmly focused on executing our margin accretion plan and building on the strong momentum demonstrated in our recent trading update,” they added.

The vote comes as a number of TRG investors have been publicly calling for an overhaul of the company, including calls for a change of governance and plans sell off its star brand Wagamama.

Activist investor Oasis was first to slam TRG earlier this year, warning that they would vote down Hornby’s “disproportionate” pay packet in the upcoming AGM.

Oasis also previously called for an “immediate” change of governance saying the business had “one of the worst performing share prices of any UK leisure company”.

However, the London-listed business, which also owns Frankie & Benny’s, recently reported a jump in sales – up nine per cent in the first leg of the year.

Nonetheless, it appears shareholders remain unimpressed with the firm’s plans, with a report in The Telegraph revealing that new investor TMR Capital has presented TRG’s senior bosses with a proposal to sell off Wagamama restaurant brand.

Derek Vago, strategic advisor at TMR Capital, told the outlet: “We want [TRG] to acknowledge that the future is not as a PLC. It has to start with that… [and] that everything is non-core other than Wagamama.”

TMR Capital has been approached for comment.