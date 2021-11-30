Treatt exceeds estimations after supplying ingredients for canned cocktails

Ingredient manufacturer Treatt has exceeded its board’s financial expectations, citing growth in canned cocktails.

In full year results to 30 September, Treatt reported profit before tax and exceptional items up 41.3 per cent to £20.9m.

It said it had benefited from the growth of ready-to-drink cocktails, such as the natural lime extract in brands’ gin & tonic cans. It also provides cold brewed coffee for canned expresso martinis.

CEO Daemmon Reeve said: “We are very proud to be reporting record full year results for Treatt against all of our key metrics. It has been a remarkable performance in a year when we have been dealing with the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and volatility in market conditions.

“We have managed to deliver really strong profit growth across multiple categories, particularly through aligning with consumer beverage trends and the wide demand for healthier, natural products. This has all happened while continuing to invest in the future growth potential of the business.”