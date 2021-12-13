Travel data: Londoners shrug off work from home order with bus and tube usage falling less than expected

The number of Londoners still travelling into work appears to have fallen less than expected according to new Transport for London data.

Today represents the first day that the Government’s re-instituted work from home order comes into force.

Bus usage before 10am this morning fell just six per cent week on week, whilst tube usage was down 18 per cent.

TfL confirmed to City A.M. that it expects the drop-off from last week to in fact be less than that after the full day’s data is collected, due to higher demand after 10am.

That remains higher than at any point during the March/April 2020 lockdown or during the second lengthy lockdown from December through to April last year.

Though the fall is less than some will have expected, the collapse in footfall is likely to hit customer-facing businesses in retail and hospitality hard.

Last night the Prime Minister urged Brits to work from home if they could during a televised address.

But City bosses including VSA Capital chief Andrew Monk criticised the order.

“It’s a bit absurd that this time last year you were told go to work but don’t party. Now we’re being told party but don’t go to work,” said Monk referring to government rules that allow people to attend the office Christmas party, but advise people not to work in the office.

“It is a bit frustrating because we have spent time making our office safe,” Monk added. “I don’t think we’re putting anybody’s health at risk at all… It’s probably as safe being in the office as it is being at home.”

