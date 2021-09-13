Mercy Ships operates the largest charity-run hospital ships in the world, delivering vital medical care to the world’s poorest people.

Globally, two out of three people have no access to safe, affordable surgery when they need it. Hospital ships can make a world of difference to these people, offering often life-saving medical attention as they make their way around the world. The new hospital ship, the Global Mercy, will launch in 2022 — becoming the largest ship of its kind in the world — offering more than 200 volunteer roles to choose from. The organisation is seeking everyone from teachers to technicians, plumbers to paediatricians, electricians to engineers. These are vital roles waiting to be filled by professionals ready to start their next adventure as part of a global team that transforms lives.

