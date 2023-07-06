Tour de France: Wines from Ventoux to enjoy as you watch the race

With the Tour de France returning on Saturday, it seems fitting to consider Ventoux, a place where cycling and wine meet. Ventoux, one of the most celebrated stages of the Tour de France, has a long history with the sport, the Tour having ascended the summit eighteen times since 1951.

Mont Ventoux, or La bête de Provence as locals refer to it, is the highest mountain in the Rhone valley, sitting at 1,910 metres above sea level on a ridge between the Rhone and the Alps, making it one of the most feared mountain climbs in the race.

It’s omnipresent in the region, looming over the quaint Provencal towns and rolling vineyards that circle all three routes to the summit: the brutal, relentless Bedoin, the toughest of the three routes; Malaucène; and the ‘less challenging’ Sault.

And while this all spells hard times for cyclists, it’s good news for the local wine business. The Mistral, the local winds that blow through Provence, cool the vineyards to ensure grapes retain acidity. Most vineyards sit to the east of the mountain and profit from the cool air that descends, producing some of the freshest wines in the Southern Rhone, notably different from both Provence’s Luberon (known for gris rosé) in the south and Chateauneuf-du-Pape in the west.

Reds make up a large part of the region at around 59 per cent, made up of a mix of traditional South of France grapes including Grenache, Syrah, Cinsault, often with a touch of boldness from Mourvèdre or Carignan. Many favour Grenache, which combines light structure with soft ripe fruits and spice. Whites include Grenache blanc, Clairette, Viognier, Roussane and Vermentino (or the old French name Rolle), making bright, exciting blends with styles that change dramatically from domaine to domaine.

One of the most prestigious Ventoux vineyards, found north of the Mountain at around 550 metres above sea level, is Chêne Bleu, which converts that high altitude terroir into harmonious, generous cuvees. It uses oak barrels to produce impressive red wines full of spiced dried fruits, leather and tobacco notes, complete with that Ventoux cooling freshness. Like many wines in the region they sit at around 14% but wear the alcohol surprisingly lightly.

So ingrained is cycling in the culture of the region that Terra Ventoux makes a rosé in homage to local cycling hero Eric Caritoux, who cycled the Tour eleven times. With freshness being key here, Ventoux’s rosés tend to be crisp and lean, bursting with ripe fruits like strawberries, cherries and raspberries.

In homage to those who have completed the climb, meanwhile, Domaine Vintur produces a velvety Grenache and Syrah dubbed The Gentlemen, complete with a cyclist on the label.

Another to watch out for is Chateau Pesquié, situated east of the Bedoin in the shadow of the mountain. It makes complex, rich wines including its white blend Juliette, rich in florals, dried apricot and green almonds.

Ventoux is a place where winemaking and cycling exist alongside one another harmoniously. If you’re tuning into the action over the coming month, make sure you pick up some of the local wine to really get into the spirit.