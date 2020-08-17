Tory backbencher and former minister George Freeman has said the government’s A-levels U-turn has been a “total shambles” and that Gavin Williamson may be sacked in an autumn reshuffle.

Williamson was forced today to scrap his emergency A-level grading system, after an uproar from parents, students and teachers about it being unfair.

The algorithm used to moderate A-level results by regulator Ofqual based on predicted grades, and a school’s previous exam history, has led to numerous examples of students receiving steep grade downgrades that have often meant missing out on university offers.

Almost 40 per cent of A-level grades awarded were lower than predicted following moderation.

Students will now instead be awarded their predicted grades unmoderated.

Freeman, who was formerly a transport minister, told Times Radio that Williamson could soon be facing the axe.

“Ultimately, the Prime Minister is in charge,” he said.

“I think he will want to take firm control of this and get a grip and show that his government is taking the life chances of a generation of children seriously…I’m told the Prime Minister’s you know, planning to reshuffle in the autumn, and I dare say he wants to take everything into account.”

Williamson’s U-turn comes just days after he declared there would be “no U-turn, no change”.

Several opposition MPs are already asking for his resignation for his part in the A-levels drama.

Williamson was sacked from his last cabinet role as defence secretary under Theresa May, after leaking information about Huawei’s involvement in the UK’s 5G network.

He then went on to help manage Boris Johnson’s Conservative party leadership campaign by leading the whipping operation.