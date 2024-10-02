Tories must get out of their bubble and listen to business

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 2: (L-R) Conservative leadership contenders Kemi Badenoch, Robert Jenrick, James Cleverly and Tom Tugendhat acknowledge the audience after they delivered individual speeches on the final day of Conservative party conference at Birmingham ICC Arena on October 2, 2024 in Birmingham, England. All four leadership candidates give speeches to Conference today in a bid to win over the party members ready for the final vote. This year’s Conservative Conference follows their loss of power at the July General Election seeing the party in opposition for the first time in fourteen years. The party is amid a leadership contest and Rishi Sunak will step down once a successor has been elected. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

To those outside the bubble of true blue believers, Conservative party conference looked deranged. As violence exploded in the Middle East, delegates in Birmingham were battling over novelty merchandise and queuing for selfies with election losers. Fringe events debating the meaning of conservatism were packed while corporate sponsors and business lobbyists were conspicuous by their absence. This was a party very much talking to itself.

On the one hand, this is a conversation that must be had for Conservatives to understand why voters rejected them and how they can rebuild. It’s reassuring that so much policy discussion was focused on housing and winning back working-age voters. On the other, their early actions – in particular, the reflexive opposition to Labour’s sensible reforms to winter fuel payments – suggest they will learn all the wrong lessons.

The supposed party of business should be particularly worried about how few businesses bothered to turn up to their conference. Any discussion about the future of the country must include voices from the City and wealth creators across the country. Unless Conservatives listen to entrepreneurs and risk-takers they’ll never work out why they failed to deliver growth. And without growth, no politician can hope to improve our public services nor fulfil their fundamental duty to keep us safe in a darkening world.

The bubble may be cosy, but it can also distort the view of the world outside

And there is a real opportunity for the Tories here. Because while businesses were present at Labour’s conference – to quote a leader who did so much damage to that party’s reputation – they were not involved. Having hiked the cost of a ticket to their business day to £3,000, the government disappointed attendees with limp sandwiches, tedious lectures and limited access to ministers. Rachel Reeves may have worked hard to reassure the City ahead of the election, but it’s becoming increasingly clear this was mere lip-service. As Eliot Wilson has written in these pages, Labour’s relationship with business is a marriage of convenience, not a love match.

The next Conservative leader can woo the country back by recognising that governments don’t create growth, businesses do – and they deserve a say in Britain’s future. The bubble may be cosy, but it can also distort the view of the world outside.