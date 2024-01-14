Tommy wins tempestuous Fleetwood Mac battle at Dubai Invitational

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 14: Tommy Fleetwood of England and Rory McIlroy (not seen) of Northern Ireland compete at the final round of the Dubai Invitational 2024 at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club on January 14, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Waleed Zein/Anadolu via Getty Images)

England’s Tommy Fleetwood pipped Ryder Cup team-mate Rory McIlroy in a rollercoaster final round to win the Dubai Invitational in his adopted home on Sunday.

Overnight leader Fleetwood held a three-shot cushion at one stage but trailed McIlroy by one with just the 18th to play, only to complete a birde-birdie finish for a round of 67 and a one-shot victory on 19 under par.

“It was amazing winning. Like almost everybody else in the world of golf, I don’t win anywhere near as much as I would like to but that winning feeling is great,” he said.

“This is where I live and have a lot of support. It’s great to kick off the year with a great result. I knew I was playing very, very well, and even the last two holes, played 17 and 18 great.”

McIlroy and Fleetwood teamed up to win two points during last year’s Ryder Cup win over the US, in a partnership dubbed “Fleetwood Mac”.

McIlroy’s hopes of a win on his 2024 debut faded when he hooked his tee-shot at the 18th into the water and made a bogey.

The world No2 was not downbeat after finishing tied for second with South African Thriston Lawrence, as he prepares to defend his Dubai Desert Classic title this week.

“I think first week back out, you’re going to expect some of those sloppy mistakes and unfortunately for me those mistakes came at the wrong time,” he said.

“But I’ll reflect on it and learn from today and there’s still a lot of good stuff in there. But just need to tidy up some of the edges and if I do that, I feel good going into next week.”

England’s Jordan Smith was fourth on 16 under, one ahead of former Open champion Francesco Molinari.