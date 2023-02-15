Tom Holland’s fourth Spider-Man movie is officially being made

Marvel studios has announced that Tom Holland’s fourth Spider-Man movie is in the writing process, news that’s sure to excite his legions of fans.

Spider-Man No Way Home took 1.9 billion at the international box office, making it the highest-grossing Spider-Man film ever made and Sony’s highest-grossing film of all time. Part of its success was down to cameos from former Peter Parker actors, including Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Tom Holland’s success also puts him as the only Spider-Man actor to get a fourth movie, after Maguire did three and Garfield played the role twice.

“All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now,” Kevin Feige told Entertainment Weekly

As yet there’s no further information on release dates or storylines, or whether any former actors will return again to reprise roles.

However, in 2021 Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal said creatives were looking towards new instalments in the franchise.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal told Fandango. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Holland’s first appearance as Spider-Man was in 2016 movie Captain America: Civil War, before making Spider-Man Homecoming in 2017, Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019 and Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has also appeared in two Avengers movies, Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

The actor’s success in the role made him the most tweeted-about star of 2019, and at 25, Holland was the youngest actor to play Spider-Man when he debuted.

