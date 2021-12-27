No way (home): Latest Spider-Man instalment tops $1bn worldwide

Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the highest grossing film of 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the first film produced during the pandemic to have grossed more than $1bn worldwide.

After beating the likes of No Time to Die and Chinese war film The Battle of Lake Changjin, No Way Home – which sees cameos from former Spider-mans Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield – has become the highest grossing production of 2021, the BBC reported.

On its opening weekend, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) instalment made $253m in US and Canada, becoming the third-biggest domestic debut in Hollywood history, City A.M. reported.

“This weekend’s historic ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ results, from all over the world and in the face of many challenges, reaffirm the unmatched cultural impact that exclusive theatrical films can have,” Sony Pictures chairman and chief executive Tom Rothman said in a statement at the time.