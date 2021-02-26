Toast This Morning with a glass of Phillip Schofield's own wine

People say watching This Morning with Phillip Schofield is like having a nice cup of tea with an old friend. Well, you can go one better than that now, after the beloved presenter launched his own wine brand.

The talk show host is a knowledgeable wine enthusiast who began collecting wine after he was introduced to the subject by his friend Jason Donovan.

His eco-conscious, Puglian organic Neio di Troia is now available not only in 2.25 litre bag-in-box but also in a new, letter-box friendly flat plastic bottle.

“My mission is to bring premium wines to market that provide wine lovers with more sustainable options when purchasing, without compromising on quality,” he says. “I’m really proud of how my range is developing.”

Amelia Dales, commercial director of award-winning British start-up Garçon Wines, hopes working with Schofield will help educate customers about sustainable wine packaging. “With Phillip’s fantastic wine and far-reaching audience, this launch will allow more consumers to be aware of the impact of wine packaging and to make sustainable choices”

Schofield’s red, which is available from When in Rome Wine, is an unpretentious, full bodied wine with blackcurrant, plum and red cherry notes, and a firm structure that finishes with complex notes of violets, star anise and fig. He also has white and rose options available.

Buy a bottle and toast your favourite talk show host, although maybe leave it until This Morning has finished.