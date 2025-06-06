Ting’s charge can find his own Little Paradise in sprint finish

Little Paradise runs for trainer Jimmy Ting at Sha Tin on Sunday.

TRAINER Jimmy Ting, currently propping up the trainers’ championship table with a lowly 14 winners this season, has a strong chance of getting off the bottom of the ladder when he saddles exciting prospect LITTLE PARADISE in the Tin Wan Handicap (1.45pm) over six furlongs.

This three-year-old son of Toronado confirmed impressive track-work reports, when winning narrowly on his debut in March, but it was five weeks later when he blitzed his rivals over the course and distance that really caught the eye.

Despite coming from an awkward draw and racing wide for the majority of the journey, the result never looked in doubt after jockey Luke Ferraris shook the reins turning into the straight, with the Australian import careering away in the closing stages.

Now stepped up in class, and meeting strong and experienced opposition from the likes of hat-trick seeking Moduleconstruction, Lifeline Express, Aeris Nova and light-weight Ahren, his task won’t be easy, at least on paper.

He does, however, look far better than his present handicap mark, and rumours filtering from the Ting stable suggest they already have one eye on next season’s Four-Year-Old Classic Series.

For that dream to come true, he will need to win here, but with his jockey Luke Ferraris riding at the top of his game and full of confidence, it will be disappointing if he fails to deliver.

Earlier on the card, keep an eye on once-raced CALIFORNIA SUN in the Lam Tin Handicap (10.30am) over a mile.

The former UK import made a good impression despite finding trouble in running on his debut when closing strongly in the latter stages of the contest behind smart performer Patch of Stars over seven furlongs last month.

With trainer Cody Mo and jockey Matthew Chadwick an eye-catching partnership – they teamed up with Pray for MIR winning the Lion Rock Trophy last week – and a step up in distance a plus, they could surprise likely favourite Ping Hai Comet.

POINTERS

California Sun (e/w) 10.30am Sha Tin

Little Paradise 1.45pm Sha Tin