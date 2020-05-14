Times Radio snaps up Sun political editor Tom Newton Dunn

Times Radio today said it has appointed The Sun’s political editor Tom Newton Dunn as a presenter and chief political commentator.

It is the latest high-profile appointment for the new radio station, which is due to be launched this summer by Rupert Murdoch’s News UK empire.

Read more: Times Radio taps BBC and Channel 4 stars ahead of summer launch

Newton Dunn has worked at the Sun for 16 years, joining first as defence editor before becoming political editor in 2009.

He will present a weekly show on Times Radio as well as covering major political events such as election nights and the Budget.

“It’s hugely exciting to be involved in the launch of Times Radio,” Newton Dunn said.

“We hope to do everything a little differently, and give listeners warmth with intelligence. The world of broadcast is a great new challenge that I can’t wait to throw myself into.”

The Sun today said that Newton Dunn will be placed by Harry Cole, who currently serves as deputy political editor at the Mail on Sunday.

Cole, who previously worked as the Sun’s Westminster correspondent, will lead the paper’s political coverage across its print and digital formats.

“I am thrilled to be coming home to The Sun in my dream job and hitting the daily grind as British politics continues its manic roller coaster ride,” he said.

The reshuffle comes as News UK bolsters its line-up of presenters ahead of the launch of Times Radio, which has been slated as a major new rival to BBC Radio 4.

Read more: Times Radio poaches veteran BBC presenter John Pienaar

Aasmah Mir, Cathy Newman, John Pienaar and Michael Portillo are among the other high-profile names to have joined the venture.

The digital radio station will be advert-free, with executives hoping to use the programming to attract new subscribers to its newspapers.