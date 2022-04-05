Three Really Cool Developer Jobs In London

Are you a developer looking for an exciting new role? You’ve landed in the right place! This week, we’re showing you lovely readers some of the hottest developer roles in London this week.

Check them out now…

Python Software Engineer, Hazy

Hazy is transforming how the world’s companies use data by creating a synthetic copy that contains no original information, and is completely safe to share ensuring no GDPR concerns. With a great leadership team, world class technical team fantastic growth in 2021, stellar investors and a new funding round, Hazy is on a mission to dominate the synthetic data market and capitalise on global brand names in finance, government and automotive.

They are on the look out for a Python Software Engineer to join their world class engineering team to design and build features and systems for the Hazy Product. The successful candidate will design and build features and systems for the Hazy Product. They will bring their work through the software development life cycle, including code review, testing, performance analysis, while programming well-designed, testable, efficient code and writing and maintaining documentation for software.

Along with a number of great perks and benefits, Hazy offers a comprehensive onboarding process to get you up to speed as soon as possible, ongoing pastoral care and development of your personal and professional career. They’ll work closely with you to scope out clear objectives and goals that make sure you hit your marks and keep developing.

If you are looking to join an award winning cutting edge forward thinking business then this might be the role for you.

Senior Salesforce & nCino Developer, OakNorth Bank

OakNorth Holdings (the group which includes OakNorth Bank plc and the various OakNorth software entities around the world) has raised over $1bn from leading investors, including: Clermont Group, Coltrane, EDBI of Singapore, GIC, NIBC, SMBC, Toscafund, and SoftBank’s Vision Fund. In addition to OakNorth’s own bank in the UK, the software is also being deployed by banks around the world, including: Capital One, Fifth Third, PNC, SMBC, Customers Bank, Old National Bank, Modern Bank, and Lafayette Square in the US, and ABN Amro, NIBC and OIMIO in Europe.

The role of Senior Salesforce & nCino Developer allows the holder to contribute to the beating heart of the organisation, working within the lending delivery team, you will drive the technical solutions that have a meaningful impact on both customers and internally. Working in an agile environment, you’ll be working closely with a small team to plan, configure and deploy changes in line with business priorities. You will deliver technical enhancements of the nCino and Salesforce estate, supporting the ongoing development of processes and ecosystems. You will deliver changes that have a meaningful impact upon the business in line with overarching business goals and strategy, while continuously improving Oaknorth’s systems as well their ways of working.

Senior Android Developer, Moneybox

Moneybox was started from the belief that everyone should have the opportunity to save and invest for their future. They’re a friendly team of experienced entrepreneurs, developers, designers and marketers with a successful track record in building mobile apps. Inspired by a vision, they go to work every day because they believe everyone should have access to the tools and information to confidently plan for their financial future.

They are currently growing at a rapid pace with more and more people using Moneybox. To support this growth they are looking for an Android Developer to help develop and own parts of the android application. This role will be responsible for working within a dedicated team to develop the Moneybox Android app. You will work alongside other developers to maintain a high quality app and develop new features that enhance the overall experience. The position will be responsible for supporting the Lead Android Developer working on the Android application.

You will help to create a reliable application that makes investing simple and enjoyable for users.

Culture is a vital component of Moneybox. Without their unique culture, they wouldn’t be where they are today. Moneybox actively nurtures a positive and inclusive environment where everyone’s ideas and opinions are listened to. They all play an important part in the success of Moneybox – every team member has a direct and visible impact on the business. And that comes with responsibility too!

