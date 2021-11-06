Three people injured in knife attack on German train

Three people were seriously injured in a knife attack on an express train between the south German cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg on Saturday.

Police said the attack happened around 0800 GMT in the district of Neumarkt.

The train was stationary at Seubersdorf southeast of Regensburg.

A 27-year-old Syrian man was arrested by the police shortly after the attack.

The motive for the attack remains unclear.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening, although several hundred passengers were evacuated following the incident.

More to follow…