Three companies that are on major hiring sprees right now

Rebecca works for our job board partner, Jobbio. Based in Dublin, she has been working as a writer for six years, creating engaging and insightful digital content. She has worked in Dublin, New York and London.

If you’re currently on the lookout for a new and exciting job, we have some pretty good news for you. We’ve noticed a real spike in the amount of jobs popping up on our brilliant job board lately. Incredible companies in London (and beyond, if you feel like a new adventure) are on hiring sprees as the world goes back to a post-pandemic situation.

Here’s just a taster of the kind of companies that are looking for incredible talent like you…

Deloitte

Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services. With more than 150 years of hard work and commitment to making a real difference, their organisation has grown in scale and diversity—approximately 286,000 people in 150 countries and territories, providing these services—yet their shared culture remains the same. Their organisation serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies.

Deloitte drives progress. Their firms around the world help clients become leaders wherever they choose to compete. Deloitte invests in outstanding people of diverse talents and backgrounds and empowers them to achieve more than they could elsewhere. Keep an eye on their jobs – you won’t want to miss an opportunity to join Deloitte.

Grant Thornton

Grant Thornton International is one of the world’s leading organizations of independent audit, tax and advisory firms. Grant Thornton has revenues of $1.92 billion and operates more than 50 offices. They’re not the professional services firm you think you know. They believe business should be more personal and that the strongest results start with trust. They are different. And that’s a good thing. Forget what you expect from a career in professional services. At Grant Thornton, they aren’t afraid to do things differently. They care. Their bold approach, agile teams and inclusive culture gives you the opportunities and support to help you succeed – and make a career more.

Grant Thornton is planning a serious hiring spree over the next couple of months, so keep an eye on their career page for some exciting opportunities!

eClerx

eClerx provides business process management, automation and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world’s leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure, and technology companies. Incorporated in 2000, eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs 11,000+ people across Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, UK, and the USA.

eClerx offers an extraordinarily wide range of career opportunities across geographies. With backgrounds ranging from risk management, consulting, and product control to predictive analytics, social media, and digital asset management, their people combine to create a wealth of intellectual capital and functional expertise that is unparalleled in the industry. Each employee distinguishes themselves uniquely in their professional offering – a different way of looking at a client’s problem, or an out-of-the-box approach to complex challenges. The diversity of their people is one of their greatest strengths.