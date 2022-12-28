Three Christmas TV shows to watch before New Year’s Eve

After days of eating, eating, then eating some more, nobody wants to think about what to watch. Which is why we’ve found three unmissable Christmas TV shows to put on while you’re in your food coma. No decision making, no scrolling, just watch these three and thank us later.

Betwixmas – the odd No Man’s Land period between Christmas and new year – is the perfect window to catch up with the shows you missed over Christmas.

Sit back, pick out another Quality Street and dive into these Christmas TV shows.

The Greatest Snowman

Everyone loves Sue Perkins, so what could be more loveable than watching her judge great snowmen? The former Bake Off judge travels to a snowy mountain with budding snowman creators and a set of sculpture and art experts to judge their work.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen competed in the first part of the competition which aired earlier in December and he returns to offer advice to the new set of celebrity competitors, yet to be unveiled.

Boxing Day at 7.30pm on Channel 4

Big Fat Quiz of the Year

Stephen Merchant, Katherine Ryan, Richard Ayoade and Jonathan Ross are going head to head in Jimmy Carr’s big annual quiz. Play along at home as Carr no doubt bowls through questions about this most memorable of years that brought us three Prime Ministers, a new monarch and a cost of living crisis. (Some good things happened too, right?)

Now streaming on All4

Prince Andrew: The Musical

Netflix is really going for it in terms of streaming tonally weird musicals about the royals. First there was Diana: The Musical, the widely-panned Broadway show in which paps chasing the late princess sing “better than a Guinness, better than a wank, snap a few pics it’s money in the bank.”

And now there’s a Prince Andrew musical! Curiosity if nothing else means this is worth a try. The one-hour show promises to run through the key events and controversies in Andrew’s life and, yes, features a dramatised version of that notorious BBC interview where Andrew clamed he couldn’t sweat. Drag Race star Baga Chipz is one of the cast, alongside impressionist Kieran Hodgson, to give you some idea of the tone this satirical show will take. The most memorable of this year’s Christmas TV shows for sure.

Thursday, 29 December at 9PM on Channel 4

