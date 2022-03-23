Three Amazing Tech Companies Hiring Right Now

If you’re planning to change jobs in the coming months, you’ve come to the right place. Our lovely job board is set to be bursting with amazing opportunities this year, and we’re excited to share them with you! This week, we’re shining a bit of a spotlight on some of the brilliant tech companies that are hiring over the coming months, so be sure to check them out…

Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – they empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. They help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

They have 20,000 people operating across 44 countries and every day they are investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all their clients maximise every opportunity. They are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Experian cares about work that works, whether that’s about where you work or adjusting your hours to fit better with your life. Their flexible working practices, including a hybrid working model where you can split your working time between the office and your home, supports their belief that this balance brings long-lasting benefits for the business as well as ensuring that Experian’s people can balance successful careers with their commitments and interests outside of work.

They want you to feel accepted for who you are and to feel safe, valued and to help them build a culture of true belonging. Experian is proud to be an equal opportunity employer and they take affirmative action to create a more inclusive and equitable world of work. They are committed to equal employment opportunities regardless of age, disability, gender identity, marital status, race, ethnicity, faith or belief, sexual orientation, socioeconomic background, Veteran status or whether you’re pregnant or on family leave.

Moneybox

Moneybox was started from the belief that everyone should have the opportunity to save and invest for their future. They’re a friendly team of experienced entrepreneurs, developers, designers and marketers with a successful track record in building mobile apps. Inspired by a vision, they go to work every day because they believe everyone should have access to the tools and information to confidently plan for their financial future.

Culture is a vital component of Moneybox. Without their unique culture, they wouldn’t be where they are today. Moneybox actively nurtures a positive and inclusive environment where everyone’s ideas and opinions are listened to. They all play an important part in the success of Moneybox – every team member has a direct and visible impact on the business. And that comes with responsibility too!

Communication is key to what they do – they have regular company meetings to keep up to date on all aspects of the business (from growth to technology). This encourages collaboration and cohesion. It also focuses the team on the shared vision: developing the very best tools and information to help everyone save and invest for their future.

Moneybox is hiring for a number of exciting roles, so check out their careers page now!

Hazy

Hazy is the most advanced and experienced synthetic data company. They accelerate innovation while increasing privacy at some of the world’s leading financial institutions. They have fun and (sometimes) wear purple doing it. They were founded in early 2017 by Harry Keen (CEO), James Arthur (CTO emeritus) and Dr. Luke Robinson (CSO). With one foot in big business and the other in academia, Hazy stands on the belief that privacy by design should not slow down innovation.

Originally a UCL AI spin out, London-based Hazy was initially incubated by Post Urban Ventures and CyLon cybersecurity accelerator. Their startup began trying to fix the flaws of traditional data redaction and then data anonymisation. They soon discovered anonymised data will always pose a risk to re-identification. Over the years, Hazy has attracted a team of the best data scientists and engineers in synthetic data and privacy, and with roots in regulated industries. Together they are incorporating cutting-edge research as soon as it’s published into production.

They have also grown their leadership team including their CTO Olivier Van Acker and COO Andrew Keen, who each bring more than 20 years’ experience in the enterprise software space. Together they are all laying the groundwork for an information economy that allows you to work with people’s data while always respecting their privacy.

Hazy is always looking for world class talented team members. If you have data science or ML experience relevant to data privacy or synthetic data and love working on big challenges as part of a close-knit team, check them out now!