Thomson Reuters struggles to keep up with itself with profit down from 2020

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Thomson Reuters is pictured at the entrance of its Paris headquarters, France

Thomson Reuters reported higher revenue in the fourth quarter and raised its dividend and sales forecast, but said operating profit was down from a year ago, when it saw a significant gain from an investment sale and other items.

The news and data provider and parent company of Reuters News said fourth-quarter operating profit fell 73 per cent year on year to $257m.

Additionally, adjusted earnings per share, which exclude one-time items, fell to 43 cents per share from 54 cents.

Steve Hasker, President and chief exec of Thomson Reuters, said: “The momentum we saw in the first nine months of the year continued in the fourth quarter. Revenue and sales growth were again strong and exceeded our expectations, enabling us to finish the year on a solid footing.”

“Our performance has increased momentum moving into 2022, helping to build confidence as we work to achieve our higher 2022 and 2023 targets,” Hasker added.

Back in November, Reuters raised its 2021 revenue forecast for the third time as the firm felt the immense benefits from a recovering global economy.