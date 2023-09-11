This London dog pop-up is taking free dog portraits this weekend

Get a photo taken with your dog this weekend, for free (Photo by Pauline Loroy on Unsplash)

If you’ve always dreamed of posing for a professional portrait with your dog, you’re not alone: according to new research conducted by Rover.com, 70% of Brits would pay for a professional ‘pawtrait’ if they could guarantee the perfect picture.

This Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th, dog food company Rover.com is inviting Londoners and their dogs into their pop-up to pose for photos with their dogs, and the photos are all complementary.

You can take photos with your dog and photos of your dog, and it’s all for free.

The event will be held at The Terrace by Megan’s in Clapham Common at the weekend, between 10am – 4pm each day, and the photos will be professionally edited and sent to visitors the following day.

You can book a slot to have your photos taken here, and guests each leave with a gift bag (doggie bag, we should say) filled with £30 worth of items.

Apparently, we each take up to 100 pictures of our canines on average per month, equating to over 13,200 pictures of each pet in their lifetime. But let’s face it, our efforts aren’t often worth framing. Here’s your chance to get something worth putting on the wall.

The Rover.com portrait takes place all weekend and you can book a free portrait with your dog by clicking here