Moss & Freud is showing at this month’s London Film Festival

When you think of Kate Moss and men, the mind goes to Pete Doherty, or perhaps the Dazed Media editor Jefferson Hack, but there was another creative mind before them: Lucian Freud.

The two shared an intense personal relationship in the early noughties when Freud, then in his eighties, painted Moss, then in her late twenties. “He taught me discipline, because I could not be late,” Moss told ShowStudios in 2014. “He would kick off. But only once I was five minutes late, and he said, ‘Are you on drugs?’ And I said, ‘No, I’m pregnant!'”

Freud, the grandson of the psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud, painted Moss over a period of nine months while Kate Moss was pregnant with her daughter Lila. Freud’s painting sold for £3.5 million at Christie’s in 2005, three years after completion.

Kate Moss movie is one of hundreds playing at London Film Festival 2025

Kate Moss and Lucian Freud’s relationship is now the subject of a London Film Festival 2025 movie called Moss & Freud, and there are tickets available for a screening on Thursday 16 October. It’s one of hundreds of films playing at the festival this October, running at venues across central London including the Picturehouse Central, BfI Southbank, Imax and Royal Festival Hall. Moss & Freud has yet to confirm a wider UK cinematic release, although one is rumoured.

For the first time this year, London Film Festival organisers are promoting a ‘just turn up’ approach. Many of the films programmed have sold out screenings, but cancellations and no-shows mean tickets often turn up on the day. Kate Moss and Freud’s film also has other screenings throughout the festival, keep an eye on the website for re-release tickets at 10am every morning.

Elsewhere at London Flm Festival, Is This Thing On? is Bradley Cooper’s third directorial feature film and follows the early career of the Liverpudlian comedian John Bishop, and Memory of Princess Mumbi is entirely generated by AI.

Plenty of lesser-known films have availability to book now, and the LFF website is searchable via the films with tickets still available if you’d like to make plans ahead of time. To read the full London Film Festival 2025 programme head to whatson.bfi.org.uk.