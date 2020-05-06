Hundreds of UK restaurants, pubs and bars are expected to permanently close due to the coronavirus crisis, according to the latest survey of industry leaders.

A third of hospitality executives said they will close some sites due to the pandemic, with just 36 per cent saying they will eventually reopen all of their sites for trading. Another third were yet to decide on closures.

Most respondents to a survey by consultancy firm CGA and tech company Fourth said they expected the overall market to shrink, with between 70 per cent to 80 per cent of sites across the industry continuing to trade after the lockdown.

In total, 81 per cent of operators have started recovery planning for the lockdown exit period. However 13 per cent of restaurants are waiting for more information and five per cent said they did not have capacity to plan.

The research found that 96 per cent believed there will be a phased reopening of the hospitality industry, and 62 per cent are planning to reopen their estates in stages.

“The size and shape of the eating and drinking out market is projected to look very different post-lockdown,” said CGA food and retail director Karl Chessell.

“The offer will inevitably change as leaders have to change their operating model to thrive once they open their doors again.”

James England, senior vice president at Fourth added: “Social distancing and the fallout from the pandemic will demand that businesses take a fresh look at their operating models and, of course, labour productivity and increased automation.

“This might see the rise of the ‘host’ role, in order to oversee social distancing measures, along with likely additional bussing and cleaning activities and procedures.

“Ultimately, hospitality’s post-Covid-19 complexion will look fundamentally different to the start of 2020, but we are a resilient industry that will evolve, adapt, innovate and overcome the challenges presented.”