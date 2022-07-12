Thick black smoke seen over central London as 125 firefighters tackle blazing fire at Trafalgar Square pub

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze in the basement of a pub near Trafalgar Square in London on Tuesday evening, with thick black smoke seen stretching over the centre of the capital.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed on social media that 20 fire engines and around 125 firefighters are still dealing with the blaze.

Around 150 people were evacuated before they arrived, with no reports of injuries.

The post added: “Half of the basement is alight. Please avoid the area if possible as there will be heavy traffic disruption.”

What is going on near Trafalgar square? Big smoke and lots fire engines! pic.twitter.com/tAMktjl6ds — farah says (@Farah_Lou) July 12, 2022

Update on Trafalgar Square pub fire – 20 fire engines & around 125 firefighters are dealing with the blaze in the sub basement. Crews are working in arduous, challenging & hot conditions. Around 150 people evacuated before we arrived. No reports of injures https://t.co/989mlrXzAU pic.twitter.com/6Fy2L2Xjwc — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 12, 2022

Trafalgar Square covered in smoke right now due to what looks like a building fire. Multiple fire engines and police on the scene. @LBC pic.twitter.com/h18CSO1xeO — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) July 12, 2022

