Thick black smoke seen over central London as 125 firefighters tackle blazing fire at Trafalgar Square pub
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze in the basement of a pub near Trafalgar Square in London on Tuesday evening, with thick black smoke seen stretching over the centre of the capital.
The London Fire Brigade confirmed on social media that 20 fire engines and around 125 firefighters are still dealing with the blaze.
Around 150 people were evacuated before they arrived, with no reports of injuries.
The post added: “Half of the basement is alight. Please avoid the area if possible as there will be heavy traffic disruption.”