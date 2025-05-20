The West Midlands is leading the way on new housing

The West Midlands is pioneering a new, collaborative approach to housing and infrastructure growth by uniting public and private sectors to unlock investment and accelerate development, says Richard Parker

As leaders from across the UK’s built environment gather at the UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF), I want to share some early thinking from the West Midlands on the next phase of housing and infrastructure growth – and the kind of collaboration it will take to make it happen.

We all know the headlines – Britain needs more homes. The economy needs new investment. Our cities and communities need infrastructure fit for the future. And it’s all about growth. But beneath those headlines lies an opportunity – not just to build, but to do things differently.

Since becoming Mayor, I’ve been clear that this region must take the lead in shaping how we grow. That means using every tool we’ve got to unlock new homes, regenerate communities, and bring in private finance – but also being honest about the limits of what public funding can do alone. If we’re going to make a serious dent in the housing crisis and drive long-term economic growth, we need to bring the public and private sector together in a new way.

In my first year alone we’ve accelerated social home building ten-fold – signing a new Housing Associating Partnership. We’ve worked closely with private investors like Birmingham City’s Knighthead Capital to unlock £3bn in investment. Committed to build 1,700 new homes with our integrated settlement funds and worked with partners across the private sector to unlock sites, build quicker and develop infrastructure.

But there is much more to do, that’s why I’ve asked my Homes Taskforce to explore new approaches – including the potential for a locally-led housing and infrastructure investment fund that gives both investors and local authorities the confidence to go faster, together.

We’ve started looking at radical new ideas to unlock stalled sites and create the right conditions for large-scale development. These are places where the demand for homes is strong, but delivery is held back by infrastructure gaps – things like transport links, utilities, land remediation, or public services. The question is now, how can we plug those gaps in a way that’s sustainable, investable and responsive to local need?

A self-sustaining model

If we can design a model that’s more self-sustaining, we can reduce reliance on central grant funding and start unlocking growth on our own terms.

And that growth has to include more social and affordable homes – the kind of homes that give people a real stake in their communities, support working families and offer a stable foundation for young people building their lives here. If we’re serious about rebalancing regional inequality, we can’t just build – we have to build fairer and for everyone.

We want to explore how to make the planning process more strategic and more predictable in our region. That might mean stronger frameworks for design and delivery, closer partnership between councils and developers or even dedicated delivery vehicles where appropriate. None of this replaces democratic oversight but it can make the system work better for everyone, from residents to investors.

And crucially, this isn’t just about housing numbers. It’s about places. We want to build communities people are proud to live in – with decent homes, good jobs, clean transport and green spaces. That means linking investment in homes to investment in the public realm, from high streets and parks to walking routes and town centres.

These ideas are still in development and we’ll be engaging closely with partners across the public and private sector over the months ahead to shape them. But what’s clear already is that the West Midlands is up for it. We’re ready to work with anyone who shares our ambition to do things differently, to go further and to get building. That’s my message this week at UKREiiF – come and share ideas and ambition in our region.

Because in the end, this isn’t just about housing. It’s about confidence. It’s about showing that when we work together – as public leaders, private investors, local communities – we can unlock the kind of change our country desperately needs.

And I believe the West Midlands is now leading the way in delivering change.

Richard Parker is Mayor of the West Midlands