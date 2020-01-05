The week ahead in Westminster: MPs get ready to return

Parliament is set to resume tomorrow as MPs prepare to scrutinise the government’s withdrawal agreement bill over a three-day period.

MPs already voted to approve the bill, by 358 to 234, on its second reading last month and agreed to the three-day timetable set by the government.

Read more: Brexit bill: MPs approve EU withdrawal agreement

The bill will be re-introduced to the House of Commons on Tuesday, where opposition parties have already said they will attach several amendments.

Labour has flagged that it will add amendments to try to ensure that parliament can control the timeline of phase-two of Brexit negotiations in an attempt to stop any possibility of a no-deal exit from the EU.

Amendments are also expected in an attempt to ensure the UK stays aligned with EU worker’s rights and food standards. However, these amendments will likely be in vain as the Conservatives now boast an 80-seat majority.

Read more: Labour leadership contenders make early pitches

Arch-Brexiteer Mark Francois will propose an amendment to ensure that Big Ben chimes when the UK leaves the EU at 11pm on 31 January.

This is expected to go through.

The house will also be updated on by the Foreign Office on Tuesday on the situation in Iran.