Labour ‘absolutely committed’ to engaging with tech sector, says shadow minister

Labour’s shadow minister for science, research and innovation has told the UK technology sector she is “absolutely committed” to engaging with them

Chi Onwurah, who has served as an MP for Newcastle since 2010, yesterday addressed a room of representatives from a number of the UK’s most cutting-edge tech companies.

“We understand the value of consistency and certainty to businesses,” she told them. “We [Labour] can be a huge change from the levels of uncertainty that we have seen over the past years.

“Labour is absolutely committed to engaging with the business community and particularly with entrepreneurs because that is actually what’s going to drive our first mission in government,” Onwurah said.

If Labour gets into power at the next General Election, as it is widely expected to do, its first mission is to have the highest sustained level of economic growth in the G7, with jobs and productivity growth in every part of the country.

The shadow minister also praised the success of ecosystems in the US and said that tech ‘clusters’ with universities, research and intellectual property are more attractive to venture capital firms.

The event, titled “Anticipating a Labour Government: Expectations for Science & Technology Scale-Ups and Funders,” brought together business leaders from across the tech community, spanning quantum computing, nuclear fusion and next-generation semiconductors.

It included guests from microchip manufacturer Paragraf, data centre operator Kao Data, and quantum computing company Riverlane.

The event, designed for industry leaders to discuss the future of technology and innovation strategies in the UK, was hosted by advisory firm Parisi Consulting.

“We are delighted to have hosted a gathering of distinguished technology leaders from across the UK,'” said Shivani Lodhia, founding partner of Parisi.

“The event provided a valuable opportunity for stakeholders from across the tech sector, from VCs to founders, to come together, exchange ideas, and chart a course for the future of innovation in the UK,” she added.