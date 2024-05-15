Labour to launch AI strategy within a ‘couple of weeks’ as election priming continues

Labour is preparing to launch its AI tech strategy, as it continues to drip-feed policies ahead of a general election.

Labour’s shadow science minister has said the party will launch its strategy on artificial intelligence (AI) within the next couple of weeks, as it looks to cement its technology policies ahead of the next general election.

Peter Kyle, Labour’s shadow science, innovation and technology secretary, yesterday evening told an audience of business leaders: “In a couple of weeks’ time you’ll see the launch of the AI strategy and you’re going to start to see, as we approach the government, the sheer scale of ambition that we have for what we can do together.”

“We are formulating a plan for government that will harness your innovation and your insight into the economy, the drive that you have,” added Kyle, who was speaking at a Labour business dinner held at London’s Science Museum

“If it is out there in the private sector creating wealth and jobs for our country, then we want to make sure that you have the economy that fully capitalises it and that you don’t have to go abroad to get the money that you need to upscale…and the skills that you need”

Kyle also emphasised that Labour wants to forge a stronger partnership between industry and government.

One attendee, Libero Raspa, director of IT consultancy Adesso UK supported this idea. He said: “With the support of industry experts, innovation hubs, and cross-sector committees, [policymakers] can better understand the stages at which their actions impact innovation and be better positioned to protect public interests while also encouraging technological and business advancements.”

Raspa added that it is “critical” that policymakers have a clear action plan in place to ensure AI is deployed responsibly.

But, he warned that “policymakers need to strike a balance between necessary regulation and fostering an environment conducive to innovation.”

The Conservative government is currently pushing a pro-innovation agenda with an “agile” approach to regulating AI and emerging technologies.

“It’s encouraging to see AI at the top of the political agenda,” said one attendee Derek Mackenzie, chief executive of Investigo, a tech recruitment platform and part of the IN Group.

“Particularly with the UK’s skills shortage leaving businesses struggling to recruit the highly skilled staff they need to reap the full benefits of the technology. Derek Mackenzie

“Moving forward, we need to see more collaboration between policymakers, businesses, and academic institutions to ensure the UK is training the next generation of AI talent, as well as spreading skills across existing workforces.”

AI legislation is making headway through Number 10, having progressed from Lords to Commons last week.

Labour has so far been tight-lipped on the subject of AI but this may be changing with the general election just round the corner.

The man who introduced the bill to parliament, Chris Holmes, recently told City A.M. that there has been “a development and more positive signs coming out of Labour as well in terms of their intentions for legislating for AI.”

It comes as the world’s second artificial intelligence (AI) safety summit is gearing up to take place in Seoul next week. South Korea and the UK are co-hosting the two-day affair that will see politicians and industry come together to discuss the progress of AI.