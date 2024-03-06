The surprising best ski destination for families

Don’t miss Meribel for family-friendly skiing

Successful ski holidays with kids take planning – and the perfect location to make it all work. Meribel’s Le Coucou is an old hand at family friendly breaks, offering the keys to a relaxing holiday for every age group in the French Trois Vallees ski area.

Ski in, ski out and in-hotel fittings reduce the potential for trailing kids complaining about their boots, while the gorgeous Petit VIP Kids’ Club takes the pressure off parents, leaving them time to unwind at fine dining restaurants and the Tata Harper spa (two pools. Older teens will relish the ability to meet up together in an area that’s all their own over table tennis, karaoke or creative workshops at the Teens Lab.

And if everyone fancies a little break from skiing, Coucou’s concierge can conjure up a myriad other snowy activities, from dog or pony sledding for tinies, to snowmobiles, snow yoga, hot air ballooning or paragliding for adventurous teens and parents.

Things to know

Meribel is a gateway to the world’s largest ski area and a wealth of on and off-piste stretches from 1100m up to 2950m in the Tarentaise valley alone. And with snow ‘guaranteed’ between December and April due to the destination’s geography and altitude you won’t have to hunt for perfect conditions.

The powdery slopes are enough of delight by day, but guests can also experience the thrill of skiing down floodlit slopes in the moonlight on Wednesday in the surrounding ski areas. Little ones get their own chance to speed under the stars with night sledding on the green run of Little Himalaya in Meribel Mottaret on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Don’t forget to pack

Handling the weather is key to ensuring comfy kids, so plan for both cold and the sun. Merino wool base layers from Swedish brand Polarn O Pyret will regulate their temperatures, keeping them toasty while they enjoy the snow – while Little Skiers Sun Protection dual sunscreen and lip balm, with a handy attachment cord, ensures they’re fully protected from UV.

www.lecoucoumeribel.com